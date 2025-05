DALLAS — Houston-based brokerage and investment firm Finial Group has purchased a 14,520-square-foot industrial building in West Dallas. The single-tenant building sits on 1.6 acres at 2150 Lone Star Drive, features 2,000 square feet of office space and is occupied by Lone Star Flower Market. Grant Gibson, Jason Gibbons and Jack Gaffney led the transaction for Finial Group. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.