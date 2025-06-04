Finial Group Completes 169,860 SF Industrial Complex in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage and development firm Finial Group has completed construction of a 169,860-square-foot industrial complex in southwest Houston. The property consists of seven freestanding buildings on a 20-acre site at 6811 McHard Road that were developed in three phases over the past five years. Finial Group completed and sold the first two buildings in 2020 and subsequently broke ground on the next two buildings in 2021. Those facilities are now leased to Precision Manufacturing and TradeBlock Inc.