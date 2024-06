HOUSTON — Locally based development and brokerage firm Finial Group has completed a 90,328-square-foot industrial project in South Houston. The project represents the third and final phase of Independence Business Park and consists of three buildings that total 46,378, 18,525 and 25,425 square feet. Each building features more than 2,000 square feet of office space. All told, Independence Business Park comprises seven freestanding buildings on a roughly 19-acre site.