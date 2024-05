HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a full-building, 10,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 8707 Fallbrook Drive was built in 2006. Jack Gaffney and Andrew Bischoff of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Womack Machine Supply Co., was not disclosed.