SOMERVILLE, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 12,397-square-foot industrial lease in Somerville, about 90 miles northwest of The Bayou City. The building at 9690 FM 50 sits on 4.7 acres and features 28 loading positions. Jack Gaffney and Kevin Coleman of Finial Group represented the tenant, Dana Safety Supply, in the lease negotiations. Jon Dandurand of Burr & Temkin represented the undisclosed landlord.