HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 14,828-square-foot industrial lease in southeast Houston. The property at 13027 Gulf Commerce Drive totals 44,358 square feet and features exterior dock doors, drive-in doors, trailer storage and parking for over 90 vehicles. Jason Gibbons of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was National Technical Institute, a provider of vocational training services.