HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 15,000-square-foot industrial lease in southeast Houston. The building at 11026 Bay Commerce Drive is located within Gulfpoint Business Park. William Alcorn and Jason Gibbons of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Jack Perelman of Mohr Partners represented the tenant, industrial supplies distributor Alliance SouthernCarlson.