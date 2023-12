HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 15,085-square-foot office lease in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 9949 W. Sam Houston Parkway N was built in 2006 and totals 41,117 square feet. Andrew Bischoff and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Wes Williams and Jordan Trout of Colliers represented the tenant, engineering firm W-Industries of Texas.