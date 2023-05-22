Monday, May 22, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Finial Group Negotiates 16,400 SF Industrial Lease in Webster, Texas

by Taylor Williams

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 16,400-square-foot industrial lease in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston.  According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 16920 Texas Ave. was built in 1981, totals 53,290 square feet and features 18-foot clear heights. Jason Gibbons and Doc Perrier of Finial Group represented the tenant, Pennsylvania Tool Sales & Services, which supplies heavy industrial and manufacturing companies, in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of 1.2 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Northmarq Arranges Equity for 1.2 MSF Port 99...

HCA Healthcare Agrees to Buy 41 Urgent Care...

RWE Renewables Signs 69,000 SF Office Lease at...

Renesas Electronics Signs 88,998 SF Office Lease at...

Simon Expands Relationship with Retailer Five Below

DH Property Holdings Begins Sitework on 759,210 SF...

Next Century Rebar Buys Las Vegas Warehouse for...

NorthPeak Arranges Sale of Industrial Building in Englewood,...