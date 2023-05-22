Finial Group Negotiates 16,400 SF Industrial Lease in Webster, Texas

WEBSTER, TEXAS — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 16,400-square-foot industrial lease in Webster, a southeastern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 16920 Texas Ave. was built in 1981, totals 53,290 square feet and features 18-foot clear heights. Jason Gibbons and Doc Perrier of Finial Group represented the tenant, Pennsylvania Tool Sales & Services, which supplies heavy industrial and manufacturing companies, in the lease negotiations. The landlord was not disclosed.