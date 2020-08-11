REBusinessOnline

Finial Group Negotiates 19,800 SF Industrial Lease in Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 19,800-square-foot lease at 1646 Rankin Road in Houston. The space is located within Central Green Business Park, a 331,000-square-foot development near George Bush International Airport. Doc Perrier and Jason Gibbons of Finial Group represented the tenant, Rubicon Ventures LLC, in the lease negotiations. Jeremy Lumbreras of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord.

