HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 23,625-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant, crane-served building at 7214 Harms Road was originally constructed in 2014. The building includes 2,400 square feet of office space. Jason Gibbons, Jack Gaffney and William Alcorn of Finial represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant is railcar manufacturer CAF USA Inc.