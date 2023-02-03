Finial Group Negotiates 244,550 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 244,550-square-foot industrial lease at 121 Esplanade Blvd. in North Houston. The tenant, Maxam Tire North America, a global distributor of specialty tires, plans to occupy the entirety of the facility. Jack Gaffney and William Alcorn of Finial Group represented Maxam Tire in the lease negotiations. Richard Quarles, Joseph Berwick and Eliza Klein of JLL represented the landlord, Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners.