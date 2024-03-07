Thursday, March 7, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Finial Group Negotiates 25,000 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 25,000-square-foot industrial lease at Central Green Business Park in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1950 S. Starpoint Drive was built in 1992, features 24-foot clear heights and includes 10,000 square feet of office space. William Alcorn and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Henry Landwermeyer of Boyd Commercial represented the tenant, Pulse Wire & Cable.

You may also like

Legacy Partners Completes 361-Unit Ovation at Galatyn Park...

Sidley Austin Signs 118,484 SF Office Lease at...

Peak Capital Partners Sells 14-Acre Industrial Development Site...

Amped Fitness to Open 38,562 SF Gym in...

Azora Acquires Greyhound-Leased Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in...

Museum of Mathematics Signs 27,158 SF Retail Lease...

Whole Foods to Debut First ‘Quick-Shop’ Store in...

InterFace Panel: Infrastructure Development Is Crucial to Industrial...

Data Center Due Diligence Requires Focus on Power,...