Finial Group Negotiates 25,000 SF Industrial Lease in North Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 25,000-square-foot industrial lease at Central Green Business Park in North Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 1950 S. Starpoint Drive was built in 1992, features 24-foot clear heights and includes 10,000 square feet of office space. William Alcorn and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Henry Landwermeyer of Boyd Commercial represented the tenant, Pulse Wire & Cable.