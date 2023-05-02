Finial Group Negotiates 29,105 SF Industrial Lease Renewal Near San Antonio

ELMENDORF, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 29,105-square-foot industrial lease renewal in Elmendorf, a southeastern suburb of San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 19940 I-27 S was built on 2.2 acres in 2013 and features 16- to 20-foot clear heights. Finial Group owns the building, and internal agents David Durham and Patrick Rubsamen negotiated the deal. Brian Schaffer of Realty Austin represented the tenant, Midwest Hose & Specialty, which serves the energy sector.