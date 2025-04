HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 29,667-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The tenant is Falcon View Energy Products, which supports upstream oil and gas operations. The space spans two buildings within Four Seasons Business Park, which consists of 16 buildings totaling 205,332 square feet on a 16-acre site. Christian Villarreal of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.