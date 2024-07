HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 3,150-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 10750 Barker Cypress Road was built on three acres in 2005 and totals 31,113 square feet. Chase Tucker and Tyler Holt of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant, an entity doing business as MTGK3 Enterprises LLC, was self-represented.