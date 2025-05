HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 50,600-square-foot industrial lease renewal in northwest Houston. The tenant is Book Trolls Management Inc., and the space is located at 9600 Bamboo Road. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built on 3.3 acres in 1977. Chase Tucker of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations.