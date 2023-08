ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 58,016-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 626 106th St. in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed on 2.4 acres in 1970 and features 19-foot clear heights. John Buckley, Jack Gaffney and Nicky Manasso of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. John Brewer and Riley Maxwell of Transwestern represented the tenant, Iron Mountain Information Inc.