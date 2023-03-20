Monday, March 20, 2023
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Finial Group Negotiates 9,445 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 9,445-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 6001 Centralcrest Drive was built in 2002 and features 16-foot clear heights, five grade-level doors and 4,127 square feet of office space. Andrew Bischoff and John Buckley of Finial Group represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, medical equipment manufacturer Medikon LLC, was not disclosed.

