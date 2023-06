HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated a 9,750-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 13014 Brittmoore Park Drive in Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 2006. John Buckley and Doc Perrier of Finial Group represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. The tenant was automotive parts and services provider Serious HP.