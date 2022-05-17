Finial Group Negotiates Sale-Leaseback of 59,028 SF Industrial Building in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated the sale-leaseback of a 59,028-square-foot industrial building in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The seller and tenant was Belgian chemical supplier Azelis. The single-tenant building is located at 3857 Miller Park Drive. Travis McEldowney and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the buyer, Faropoint Ventures, in the off-market transaction.