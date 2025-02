SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated the sale of a 12,000-square-foot warehouse located at 4223 Dividend Road on the east side of San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the building was constructed in 2018 and features 22-foot clear heights. Chase Tucker, Jack Gaffney, and William Alcorn of Finial Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.