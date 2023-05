GARLAND, TEXAS — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated the sale of a 7,692-square-foot industrial building located at 4309 Action St. in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Garland. The facility includes 1,500 square feet of office space. An undisclosed seller sold the property to Cenote Investment Group for an undisclosed price. Jason Gibbons of Finial Group brokered the deal.