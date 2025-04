HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has negotiated the sale of two industrial buildings totaling 20,000 square feet in northwest Houston. The buildings are located on 1.4 acres at 12111-12113 Taylor Road and have 21-foot clear heights. One building also includes 1,400 square feet of office space. Chase Tucker and Andrew Bischoff of Finial Group brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.