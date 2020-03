Finial Group Secures 3,561 SF Office Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based brokerage firm Finial Group has secured a 3,561-square-foot office lease at 14425 Torrey Chase Blvd. on the north side of Houston. Jason Gibbons of Finial Group represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. The representative of the tenant, Fresh Start Therapeutic Services, was not released