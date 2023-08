SAN ANTONIO — Houston-based brokerage firm Finial Group has secured a 6,800-square-foot industrial lease at 1053 Grubb St. in San Antonio. According to LoopNet Inc., the property, which offers renovated office and warehouse space, was built in 1979 and features 14- to 18-foot clear heights. David Durham, Patrick Rubsamen and Jack Gaffney of Finial Group represented the landlord, Sea of Japan Holdco LLC, in the lease negotiations.