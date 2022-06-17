Finmarc Acquires Industrial, Data Center Portfolio in Springfield, Virginia for $127.5M

The Springfield portfolio spans 740,000 square feet of industrial, flex/office and data center space in one- and two-story properties.

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Finmarc Management, a real estate investment and management firm based in Bethesda, Md., has purchased an 11-building portfolio from Boston Properties in Springfield for $127.5 million. The portfolio spans 740,000 square feet of industrial, flex/office and data center space in one- and two-story properties. Situated near Fort Belvoir and I-95, the portfolio was 74 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including ADT Security Systems, Avaya, SAIC, The Vomela Cos. and the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA). William Collins and Eric Berkman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Boston Properties in the transaction, and Finmarc was self-represented. Michael Zelin and Marshall Scanlon of Cushman & Wakefield, along with consultant Cliff Mendelson of Met Cap Advisors, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Finmarc.