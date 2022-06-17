REBusinessOnline

Finmarc Acquires Industrial, Data Center Portfolio in Springfield, Virginia for $127.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Data Centers, Industrial, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The Springfield portfolio spans 740,000 square feet of industrial, flex/office and data center space in one- and two-story properties.

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Finmarc Management, a real estate investment and management firm based in Bethesda, Md., has purchased an 11-building portfolio from Boston Properties in Springfield for $127.5 million. The portfolio spans 740,000 square feet of industrial, flex/office and data center space in one- and two-story properties. Situated near Fort Belvoir and I-95, the portfolio was 74 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including ADT Security Systems, Avaya, SAIC, The Vomela Cos. and the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA). William Collins and Eric Berkman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Boston Properties in the transaction, and Finmarc was self-represented. Michael Zelin and Marshall Scanlon of Cushman & Wakefield, along with consultant Cliff Mendelson of Met Cap Advisors, arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Finmarc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  