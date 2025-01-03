Finmarc Management Acquires Dulles Corner Office Portfolio in Northern Virginia for $51M

HERNDON, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has acquired a four-building office portfolio in the Northern Virginia city of Herndon for $51 million. Eastdil Secured represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction, and Cliff Mendelson of Metropolis Capital Advisors assisted in the debt placement for Finmarc.

The properties, known collectively as Dulles Corner, are situated in the region’s Dulles Technology Corridor and span nearly 620,000 square feet. The portfolio overlooks the Dulles International Airport and houses tenants in the aerospace, defense and tech industries, including Peraton, SAP National Security Services, DLT Solutions, Mission Essential, Valiant Integrated Services, Synopsys and BlackSky DC.

In addition to offices, Dulles Corner features conference facilities, a private fitness center, onsite restaurants, daycare center and a central park with walking paths, water features, greenspaces and outdoor dining areas.

Finmarc has selected Joshua Masi, Tom Walsh, Will Thomas and Nate Marshall of Cushman & Wakefield to handle leasing at Dulles Corner.