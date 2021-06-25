Finmarc Management Acquires Office Project in Northern Virginia for $33.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Southeast, Virginia

The Park East buildings are located on 23 acres in Fairfax County and were collectively 96 percent leased at the time of the transaction.

CHANTILLY, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has acquired Park East I, II and III, a three-building business park in Chantilly comprising nearly 200,000 square feet of flex and office space, for $33.6 million. Eric Berkman of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, PS Business Parks, and Joe Hoffman of Kelley Drye & Warren provided legal services to Finmarc.

The Park East buildings are located on 23 acres in Fairfax County and were collectively 96 percent leased at the time of the transaction. The properties include a nearly 6.5-acre parcel that is suitable for a future development opportunity.

Contained within the Park East Corporate Center, Park East I is located at 14150 Parkeast Circle, Park East II is situated at 14048 Parkeast Circle and Park East III is positioned at 13990 Parkeast Circle. Each building features both drive-in and dock-high loading options and free onsite parking. The properties are located close to Va. Routes 28 and 50 and Interstate 66, and Washington Dulles International Airport is approximately 9.4 miles from the site.

The project features a mix of tenants including American Systems Corp., the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and United Bank. Two golf clubs are located less than one mile away and also close are several shopping centers and retailers, including a Wegmans grocery store.

Finmarc Management is a Bethesda, Md.-based commercial real estate company.