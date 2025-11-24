Finmarc Management Acquires Two Movie Theater Properties in Maryland, Virginia for $15.1M

CENTREVILLE, VA. AND BRANDYWINE, MD. — Bethesda, Md.-based Finmarc Management has acquired a pair of retail properties leased by national movie operators in Virginia and Maryland for $15.1 million. EPR Properties was the seller.

The first property, which spans 72,821 square feet, is located roughly 25 miles west of Washington, D.C., at 6201 Multiplex Drive in Fairfax County, Va. Cinemark Centreville fully leases the building, which features 12 screens. The second property is situated at 7710 Matapeake Business Drive in Brandywine and totals 60,000 square feet. The 14-screen theater is fully leased to Xscape Theatres.