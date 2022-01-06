REBusinessOnline

Finmarc Management Disposes of Industrial Portfolio in Manassas, Virginia for $45.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Coppermine Drive

The portfolio was located at 7345, 7663 and 7795 Coppermine Drive (pictured) and 7201, 7301 and 7401 Gateway Court, in Manassas.

MANASSAS, VA. — Bethesda, Md.-based Finmarc Management Inc. has disposed of a six-building portfolio comprising 212,000 square feet of warehouse and flex space in Manassas for $45.6 million. Boston-based The Davis Cos. and West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Davin Holdings were the buyers. Marc Tasker, Ryan Moody and Christopher Kubler of NAI KLNB represented Finmarc Management. Joseph Hoffman and Aaron Rosenfeld of Kelley Drye provided legal services.

The portfolio was located at 7345, 7663 and 7795 Coppermine Drive and 7201, 7301 and 7401 Gateway Court. The portfolio was 86 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Aimpoint, Capital Lighting & Supply, Cedar F&B, Eaton Corp., DH Cos., Lennox Industries and Notal Vision.

The six properties were part of a 26-building portfolio containing approximately 950,000 square feet of commercial office, flex/office and warehouse space.

