Trinity Centre was approximately 71 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Parsons Corp. and CARFAX. (Photo courtesy of Finmarc Management Inc.)
Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for $39.4M

by John Nelson

CENTREVILLE, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has purchased Trinity Centre, a four-building office portfolio in Centreville, for $39.4 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Spear Street Capital LLC and Partners Group, in the transaction. Bethesda, Md.-based Finmarc was self-represented.

The nearly 500,000-square-foot portfolio is located roughly 26 miles west of Washington, D.C., and comprises two 152,000-square-foot buildings and two 93,000-square-foot buildings. Trinity Centre was approximately 71 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Parsons Corp., CARFAX, Aerovironment, Microautomation, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association, Systematic and TriVir.

