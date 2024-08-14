Finmarc Management Purchases Northern Virginia Office Portfolio for $39.4M

CENTREVILLE, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has purchased Trinity Centre, a four-building office portfolio in Centreville, for $39.4 million. Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between Spear Street Capital LLC and Partners Group, in the transaction. Bethesda, Md.-based Finmarc was self-represented.

The nearly 500,000-square-foot portfolio is located roughly 26 miles west of Washington, D.C., and comprises two 152,000-square-foot buildings and two 93,000-square-foot buildings. Trinity Centre was approximately 71 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Parsons Corp., CARFAX, Aerovironment, Microautomation, Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association, Systematic and TriVir.