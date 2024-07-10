Finmarc Management Purchases Riverview Plaza Shopping Center in Frederick, Maryland for $30M

FREDERICK, MARYLAND — Finmarc Management Inc. has purchased Riverview Plaza, a 185,275-square-foot regional shopping center in Frederick, for $30 million. Ryan Sciullo and H. Casey Benson Smith of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Edens and JPMorgan Chase & Co., in the transaction.

Built in 1998 on 23 acres, Riverview Plaza fronts Urban Pike (Maryland Route 355) and is situated approximately 40 miles from Washington, D.C. The shopping center was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to 10 retailers, including T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, Michaels, Staples, Sierra and Old Navy.

Target and The Home Depot shadow-anchor the property, which features approximately 9,260 square feet available for lease, according to Finmarc.