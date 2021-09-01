REBusinessOnline

Finmarc Management Sells Giant Food-Leased Property in Fairfax, Virginia for $39.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Southeast, Virginia

FAIRFAX, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold a 76,000-square-foot, Giant Food-leased retail building in Fairfax. Signet Springfield, a limited liability corporation based in California, bought the property for $39.8 million.

Located at 6364 Springfield Plaza in Fairfax County, the property is situated within Springfield Plaza, a shopping center with retail tenants such as AT&T, Chipotle Mexican Grill, David’s Bridal, CVS/pharmacy and Little Caesars Pizza. Situated along Commerce Street at the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Amherst Avenue, Springfield Plaza is located adjacent to Interstates 95 and 395.

Last year, Giant Food relocated from Springfield Plaza to the current building under a long-term lease, replacing the Kmart who was the building’s former anchor. The Maryland-based grocer, Giant Food, had anchored Springfield Plaza since 1960 prior to the move. The new store features a full-service Starbucks Coffee shop with seating, as well as a PNC Bank branch.

Ryan Sciullo, Chris Bosworth and Bill Kent of CBRE represented Finmarc Management, a Bethesda, Md.-based commercial real estate management and investment firm, in the transaction. David Chasin of Pegasus Investments represented the buyer.

