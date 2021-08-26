Finmarc Management Sells Industrial Portfolio in Woodbridge, Virginia for $104.2M

The portfolio, which is located within Featherstone Industrial Park, includes nearly 740,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold a 14-building industrial portfolio in Woodbridge for $104.2 million. The buyer was a joint venture between Stockbridge Capital Group and Rosenthal Properties. Gerry Trainor, Caulley Derringer and Jim Cardellichio of Transwestern represented Finmarc in the transaction, and Joe Hoffman of Kelley Drye & Warren provided legal services to the Bethesda, Md.-based firm.

The portfolio, which is located within Featherstone Industrial Park, includes nearly 740,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space. The portfolio was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Coleman Worldwide Moving, Foundation Building Materials, General Services Administration and Joe Moholland Moving.

Featherstone Industrial Park is located adjacent to Jefferson Davis Highway, two miles from Interstate 95, 25 miles from Washington, D.C. and 30 miles from Dulles International Airport. The properties were part of a larger 16-building portfolio acquired by Finmarc in 2017.