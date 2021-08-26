REBusinessOnline

Finmarc Management Sells Industrial Portfolio in Woodbridge, Virginia for $104.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Southeast, Virginia

Featherstone Industrial Park

The portfolio, which is located within Featherstone Industrial Park, includes nearly 740,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold a 14-building industrial portfolio in Woodbridge for $104.2 million. The buyer was a joint venture between Stockbridge Capital Group and Rosenthal Properties. Gerry Trainor, Caulley Derringer and Jim Cardellichio of Transwestern represented Finmarc in the transaction, and Joe Hoffman of Kelley Drye & Warren provided legal services to the Bethesda, Md.-based firm.

The portfolio, which is located within Featherstone Industrial Park, includes nearly 740,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space. The portfolio was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Coleman Worldwide Moving, Foundation Building Materials, General Services Administration and Joe Moholland Moving.

Featherstone Industrial Park is located adjacent to Jefferson Davis Highway, two miles from Interstate 95, 25 miles from Washington, D.C. and 30 miles from Dulles International Airport. The properties were part of a larger 16-building portfolio acquired by Finmarc in 2017.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews