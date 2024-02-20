Finmarc Management Sells Warehouse in Springfield, Virginia for $15.9M

SPRINGFIELD, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold an 88,000-square-foot warehouse building located at 8000 Grainger Court in Springfield, about 14 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. C2 Imaging, the building’s sole occupant, purchased the facility for $15.9 million. Finmarc originally purchased the property in mid-2022 from Boston Properties Inc. as part of an 11-building portfolio spanning 740,000 square feet. Wendy Feldman Block of Savills represented the buyer in the transaction. Finmarc was self-represented.