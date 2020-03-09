Finmarc Purchases 11-Building Office Complex in Suburban Maryland for $43M

FREDERICK, MD. — Finmarc Management Inc. has purchased Frederick Corporate Park, an 11-building, 440,000-square-foot office complex in Frederick, for $43 million. At the time of sale, the property was 68 percent leased to 22 tenants, including Department of Veterans Affairs, Aeroflex, American Computer Development, Carey International, Mad Fitness and Meeting Play, Love & Co. The 11 buildings are situated three miles south of downtown Frederick and 47 miles from both Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. Los Angeles-based CIM Group sold the property. Cliff Mendelson of Metropolis Capital Advisors originated acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. Alan Zuckerman of Highland Realty was the sole broker in the transaction. Joe Hoffman and Aaron Rosenfeld of the law firm Kelly, Drye & Warren provided the buyer with legal representation.