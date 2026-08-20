Finmarc Purchases Twin Office Towers in Northern Virginia for $77.5M

MCLEAN, VA. — Bethesda, Md.-based Finmarc Management Inc. has completed its $77.5 million purchase of Highline at Greensboro, an office campus in Northern Virginia’s Tysons Corner submarket comprising twin 10-story office buildings. The two properties are located at 8401 and 8405 Greensboro Drive in McLean and total approximately 460,000 square feet. The office campus was 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Mortgage One Solutions, TEGNA, ASC Ortho Management Co., The MIL Corp., Rappaport Management Co. and Body Contour Centers.

Cliff Mendelson of Metropolis Capital Advisors arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for Finmarc. Paul Collins and Kevin Sidney of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Los Angeles-based CIM Group, in the transaction. CIM Group recently completed a $16 million capital improvement program at Highline at Greensboro.

Finmarc has tapped Josh Masi and Paige Barger of Cushman & Wakefield to handle the leasing assignment at the office campus.