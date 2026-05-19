Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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Capital Marketplace is a 383,000-square-foot power shopping center located on 53 acres along U.S. Route 1 in Raleigh. (Photo courtesy of Finmarc Management Inc.)
AcquisitionsNorth CarolinaRetailSoutheast

Finmarc Sells Capital Marketplace Retail Center in Raleigh for $80.6M

by John Nelson

RALEIGH, N.C. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold Capital Marketplace, a 383,000-square-foot power shopping center located on 53 acres along U.S. Route 1 in Raleigh. The Bethesda, Md.-based investment and management firm sold the property to Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Financial Group for $80.6 million.

Adam Russ, Erin Varol, Ryan Sciullo and Casey Smith of CBRE represented the seller in the transaction. Finmarc originally purchased the center, then known as Plantation Point Shopping Center, in late 2021.

Built in 2006, Capital Marketplace’s tenant roster includes Bob’s Discount Furniture, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Burlington, Dollar Tree, LA Fitness and ParTee Shack.

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