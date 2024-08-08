Thursday, August 8, 2024
Telos Corp. has occupied the Ashburn site since 1988.
Finmarc Sells Land in Northern Virginia to Data Center Developer for $60M

by John Nelson

ASHBURN, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold a 25.3-acre site at 19886 Ashburn Road in Ashburn, a city in Loudoun County. The buyer, a data center developer doing business as JK Land Holdings LLC, purchased the site for $60 million.

The new ownership plans to develop a new 360,000-square-foot data center on the site. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed. Ryan Goeller of KLNB represented JK Land Holdings in the land acquisition, and Rob Faktorow, Josh Greenberg and Anna Faktorow of CBRE represented the seller.

Finmarc acquired the site, which includes a 110,000 square foot office building and a nearly 80,000-square-foot industrial/R&D structure, in 2019. The two-building portfolio currently serves as the global headquarters for Telos Corp., a cybersecurity IT firm that has occupied the facility since 1988.

