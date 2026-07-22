Wednesday, July 22, 2026
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Pulte Homes' acquisition within Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, Va., included an 83,300-square-foot office/flex building (pictured) and an adjacent 6.4-acre site.
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingDevelopmentMultifamilyOfficeSoutheastVirginia

Finmarc Sells Office Building, Land in Northern Virginia to Pulte Homes for $26.4M

by John Nelson

CHANTILLY, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold an 83,300-square-foot office/flex building and an adjacent 6.4-acre parcel within Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, about 28 miles west of Washington, D.C.

The Bethesda, Md.-based investment company sold the parcels, which total 14 acres, to Pulte Homes for approximately $26.4 million. The Atlanta-based homebuilding giant plans to develop 183 homes on the sites comprising 126 townhomes, 32 condos and 25 affordable and workforce dwelling units.

Brendan May and Paul Norman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Finmarc in the transaction. Aaron Rosenfeld of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP provided legal services to Finmarc.

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