Finmarc Sells Office Building, Land in Northern Virginia to Pulte Homes for $26.4M

CHANTILLY, VA. — Finmarc Management Inc. has sold an 83,300-square-foot office/flex building and an adjacent 6.4-acre parcel within Park East Corporate Center in Chantilly, about 28 miles west of Washington, D.C.

The Bethesda, Md.-based investment company sold the parcels, which total 14 acres, to Pulte Homes for approximately $26.4 million. The Atlanta-based homebuilding giant plans to develop 183 homes on the sites comprising 126 townhomes, 32 condos and 25 affordable and workforce dwelling units.

Brendan May and Paul Norman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Finmarc in the transaction. Aaron Rosenfeld of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP provided legal services to Finmarc.