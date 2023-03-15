Firehouse Subs Signs Three Leases Dallas-Fort Worth Totaling 4,149 SF

COPPELL, FORNEY AND FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Firehouse Subs has signed three leases totaling 4,149 square feet in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The fast-casual chain will occupy 1,649 square feet at Heritage Trace in Fort Worth, 1,300 square feet at Victory at Forney and 1,200 square feet at Braewood Shopping Center in Coppell. Grant Gary and Kendall Graff of The Woodmont Co. represented Firehouse Subs in the lease negotiations. Based in Jacksonville, Firehouse Subs operates 1,210 restaurants in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.