CARROLLTON, TEXAS — FireTron Inc. has renewed its 15,486-square-foot lease at an industrial flex property in the northern Dallas metro of Carrollton. The provider of fire protection equipment will remain at Avion Business Center, which according to LoopNet Inc. was built in 1984 and totals 24,944 square feet. Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. Tyler Maner and Will Mason of Stream Realty Partners represented the tenant.