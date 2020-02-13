REBusinessOnline

First American Exchange Buys Medical Office Property in Arizona for $17.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Office, Western

Rancho-Santa-Fe-Center-Avondale-AZ

The seven-building Rancho Santa Fe Center in Avondale, Ariz., features more than 73,961 square feet of medical office space.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based First American Exchange Co. has purchased Rancho Santa Fe Center, a medical office asset located at 13033-13075 W. McDowell Road in Avondale. HH RSR, a company formed by Holualoa Cos. and The Plaza Cos., sold the property for $17.8 million.

Constructed in 2004, the seven-building complex offers more than 73,961 square feet of medical office space on eight acres.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Feb
18
InterFace Net Lease West 2020
Feb
19
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2020
Feb
20
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Mar
24
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020