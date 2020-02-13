First American Exchange Buys Medical Office Property in Arizona for $17.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Hospitality, Office, Western

The seven-building Rancho Santa Fe Center in Avondale, Ariz., features more than 73,961 square feet of medical office space.

AVONDALE, ARIZ. — Phoenix-based First American Exchange Co. has purchased Rancho Santa Fe Center, a medical office asset located at 13033-13075 W. McDowell Road in Avondale. HH RSR, a company formed by Holualoa Cos. and The Plaza Cos., sold the property for $17.8 million.

Constructed in 2004, the seven-building complex offers more than 73,961 square feet of medical office space on eight acres.

Eric Wichterman and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.