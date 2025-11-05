Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansNew JerseyNortheastRetail

First Bank Provides Construction Financing for Retail Expansion Project in Belleville, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — First Bank has provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a retail expansion project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. The site spans 18.7 acres at 11 Franklin Ave. The first building opened in October 2022 and is fully leased to Starbucks. The second building will house three restaurant tenants, one of which will be Chipotle Mexican Grill. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula, Ryan Carroll and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the floating-rate debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos.

You may also like

Ecopax to Open 104,238 SF Industrial Facility in...

Vialto Group Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

EDENS Breaks Ground on Redevelopment of Shadowood Square...

Mesa West Capital Provides $69.8M Acquisition Loan for...

BWE Arranges $49.5M Refinancing for Two Shopping Centers...

Sport Clips Leases 1,200 SF Retail Space in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $42M Refinancing for Luxury...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers $26.9M Sale of Publix-Anchored...

Marcus & Millichap Closes Sale of 23,876 SF...