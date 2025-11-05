First Bank Provides Construction Financing for Retail Expansion Project in Belleville, New Jersey

BELLEVILLE, N.J. — First Bank has provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for a retail expansion project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Belleville. The site spans 18.7 acres at 11 Franklin Ave. The first building opened in October 2022 and is fully leased to Starbucks. The second building will house three restaurant tenants, one of which will be Chipotle Mexican Grill. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula, Ryan Carroll and Kevin Badger of JLL arranged the floating-rate debt on behalf of the borrower, a partnership between two New Jersey-based developers, Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos.