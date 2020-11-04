REBusinessOnline

First Capital Advisors Buys 180-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Riverside-Villas-Euless-Texas

Riverside Villas in Euless totals 180 units.

EULESS, TEXAS — First Capital Advisors, a private investment firm with offices in metro Chicago and Austin, has purchased Riverside Villas, a 180-unit apartment community located near DFW International Airport in Euless. Built in 2019, Riverside Villas offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a business center. Chris Deuillet, Jeremy Faltys and William Hubbard of CBRE represented the seller, Dallas-based Trinity Postoak Ltd., in the transaction. Jeff Stein, Michael Thompson and Brock Hudson of CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of First Capital Advisors. The property was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

