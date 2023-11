BELLEVUE, WASH. — First Citizens Bank has acquired an office building at 2606 116th Ave. NE in Bellevue, across Lake Washington from Seattle. Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute sold the asset for $18.5 million, or $558 per square foot.

Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute will lease back approximately 15,552 square feet on the first floor of the 33,155-square-foot Class A building.

Jeff Chaney of Kidder Mathews represented the seller, which acquired the asset in 2017 for $13.5 million.