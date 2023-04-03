First Citizens Bank Provides $44.2M in Acquisition Financing for Medical Office Portfolio in Illinois, Wisconsin

ILLINOIS AND WISCONSIN — First Citizens Bank’s Healthcare Finance group has provided $44.2 million in acquisition financing for a three-property medical office portfolio in Illinois and Wisconsin. A partnership between Kayne Anderson Real Estate and Remedy Medical Properties was the borrower. The portfolio totals more than 266,000 square feet. The properties include the ProHealth Medical Group urgent care center in Brookfield, Wis.; the Moreland Medical Center in Waukesha, Wis.; and the Silver Cross Health Center urgent care facility in Mokena, Ill.