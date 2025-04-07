Monday, April 7, 2025
First Citizens Bank Provides $53.5M Loan to Refinance Medical Office Facility in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — First Citizens Bank’s healthcare finance division, First Citizens Healthcare Finance, has provided a $53.5 million loan to refinance Grandview Physicians Plaza II, a 140,000-square-foot medical office facility located in Birmingham. The borrower was an affiliate of Rethink Healthcare Real Estate.

Constructed in 2022, Grandview Physicians Plaza II is situated within the Grandview Medical Center Campus that occupies Affinity Hospital and Grandview Plaza I. Grandview Plaza II completes the primary medical campus for Grandview Health, which has signed a long-term anchor tenant lease for physician offices and hospital services.

First Citizens Healthcare Finance also provided takeout financing for Grandview Physicians Plaza I in 2024.

