LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

First Citizens Bank Provides $74M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — First Citizens Bank has provided a $74 million loan for the refinancing of a 160-unit apartment building in downtown Brooklyn. The 23-story building at 310 Livingston St. features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a recreation room, speakeasy, library, private dining room and a sky lounge. The property also includes ground-floor retail and restaurant space. The borrower was locally based developer Lonicera Partners.

